Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OMI. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

