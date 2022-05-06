Zacks Investment Research Lowers J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Sell

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $123.35 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.85. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.56.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

