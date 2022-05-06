Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Sell

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LADR. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

LADR stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 713,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,055.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.