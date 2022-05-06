Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) to “Buy”

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

LYTS stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 29.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.