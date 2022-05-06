Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Hold

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CL King dropped their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after purchasing an additional 535,981 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,550,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $24,443,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 104,909 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.