Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to “Buy”

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $44,132,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,571 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 482,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

