Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) to “Hold”

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $719.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

