Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.13 ($91.72).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €33.21 ($34.96) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company’s fifty day moving average is €46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.77.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

