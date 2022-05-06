Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €118.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.13 ($91.72).

Shares of ZAL opened at €33.21 ($34.96) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of €46.03 and a 200 day moving average of €62.77.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

