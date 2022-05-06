Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($73.68) price target by investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.07 ($89.54).

ZAL traded down €3.94 ($4.15) during trading on Friday, hitting €33.21 ($34.96). 3,327,991 shares of the stock traded hands. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($52.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €46.03 and a 200 day moving average of €62.77.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

