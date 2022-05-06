Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 128.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($54.74) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.07 ($89.54).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA:ZAL traded down €3.94 ($4.15) on Friday, hitting €33.21 ($34.96). 3,327,991 shares of the stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.77.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.