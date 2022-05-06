Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.07 ($89.54).

Shares of Zalando stock traded down €3.94 ($4.15) during trading on Friday, reaching €33.21 ($34.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,991 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.77. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

