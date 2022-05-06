Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.13 ($91.72).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €33.21 ($34.96) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.77. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

