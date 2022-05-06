Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.13 ($91.72).

Zalando stock opened at €33.21 ($34.96) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.77.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

