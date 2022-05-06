Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Zalando in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.13 ($91.72).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL opened at €33.21 ($34.96) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.77. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.