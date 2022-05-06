Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €43.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.07 ($89.54).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA:ZAL traded down €3.94 ($4.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €33.21 ($34.96). The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,991 shares. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($52.48). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.77.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.