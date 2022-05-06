Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.