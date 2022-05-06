Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.41.

NYSE ZH traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,527. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 125.5% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

