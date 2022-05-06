Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.99-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.225-$8.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.78.

NYSE ZTS opened at $171.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $165.22 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,130,000 after acquiring an additional 209,028 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after acquiring an additional 194,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

