Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.42.

NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,626. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

