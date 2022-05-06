Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.42 Million

Brokerages predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.76 million. Zynex reported sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $158.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.17 million to $160.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $193.95 million, with estimates ranging from $187.25 million to $201.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 1,919.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 518,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at about $3,854,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 212.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 110,361 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 614.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 104,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zynex by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515 shares during the period. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zynex has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

