-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Denison Mines’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denison Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denison Mines.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 94.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

DNN stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $980.73 million, a P/E ratio of 120.12 and a beta of 1.87. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

About Denison Mines (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denison Mines (DNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.