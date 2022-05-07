-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Isoray also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Isoray.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 52.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ISR stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

