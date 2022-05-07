$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 172,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $15.23.

In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $3,295,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.