$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 172,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $15.23.

In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $3,295,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

