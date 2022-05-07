$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.12. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

USX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of USX stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

In related news, insider Eric A. Peterson purchased 27,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $101,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 over the last three months. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

