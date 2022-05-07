-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($3.70).

A number of research firms have commented on FENC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

