-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of MIMO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,439. Airspan Networks has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

