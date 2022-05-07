-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. 2,028,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,861 shares of company stock valued at $373,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,972,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,165,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,742,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,524,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

