-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eFFECTOR Therapeutics.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,744,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,821. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
