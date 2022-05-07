$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Tripadvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 557.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Tripadvisor stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 3,598,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

