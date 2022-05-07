$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.63. General Electric posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

General Electric stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59. General Electric has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $77,904,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

