$0.45 EPS Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.05. Copa posted earnings per share of ($2.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share.

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Copa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Copa by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Copa by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 584,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 539,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,632. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

