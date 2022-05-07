-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 276.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02).

SAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Univest Sec started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,799,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,797,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVA opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $802.44 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.93. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

