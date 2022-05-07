$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.52. HighPeak Energy posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 920%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HighPeak Energy.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.58. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.