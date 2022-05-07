$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBFV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

