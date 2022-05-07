$0.66 EPS Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 65,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,463. The company has a market cap of $517.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $39.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

