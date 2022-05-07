$0.68 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 803,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,078. Graco has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

