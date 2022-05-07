-$0.68 EPS Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INMB. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 18.95. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth $388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 21.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 90.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

