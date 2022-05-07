$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

GNTY stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

