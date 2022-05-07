$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.84. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

