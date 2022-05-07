$1.02 EPS Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

MMP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 1,866,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,175,000 after buying an additional 583,601 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $23,588,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $18,223,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

