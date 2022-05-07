$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.11. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,270,000 after purchasing an additional 215,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,189,000 after purchasing an additional 368,655 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,538,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,186,000 after purchasing an additional 401,052 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

