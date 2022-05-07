$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

MAT opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Mattel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,441,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,197 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mattel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,445,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.