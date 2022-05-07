$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $409,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

