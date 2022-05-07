$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.22. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 28.58%.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $216.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

