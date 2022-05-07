$1.22 EPS Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) to report $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the lowest is $0.74. Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 713.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -130.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 508,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 482,329 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

