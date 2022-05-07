$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Belden reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 11.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,288,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,636,000 after purchasing an additional 233,574 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 183,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Belden by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

