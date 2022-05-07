$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

