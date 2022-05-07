$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.35. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average is $130.06. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

