$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 137.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.52. 2,764,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,494. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

